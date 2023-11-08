Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City Gear nearly burglarized on Elvis Presley Blvd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for suspects who attempted to break into a store in Whitehaven.

MPD responded to the attempted burglary at a City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2 a.m. this morning.

This is the second crime involving thieves and City Gear within a week.

The City Gear on South Third Street in South Memphis was broken into around 4 a.m.

Thieves were able to get in by ramming a box truck into the side.

About two weeks ago, the City Gear on Parkway Village was broken into.

A pickup truck was used to smash into that building around 5 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the thieves going in and out of the store for nearly 10 minutes.

Nearby store owners and business owners across the store say they’re tired.

“I’m just giving those guys a message,” said the American Way Plaza store owner. “You probably make a little money here and there, but you know what, your mom, your sister, your poor neighbor try to purchase something, You’re adding more cost to them for what you’re doing.”

There is no suspect information about this attempted burglary, nor the other City Gear smash and grabs.

MPD is asking anyone with info to call crime stoppers at 525-CASH.

