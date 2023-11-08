Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for five suspects they say burglarized the Oak Hall on Poplar Avenue.

At 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a burglar alarm on Poplar Avenue at Oak Hall.

Officers located a broken window.

The cash register and some merchandise were taken from the building.

Some items were recovered nearby.

There were five suspects—3 in all-black clothing, one in a red hoodie and black pants, and one in gray clothing with an orange safety vest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

