43-year-old man injured in gas station shooting

A 43-year-old man was injured in a gas station shooting on Wednesday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 43-year-old man was injured in a gas station shooting on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4:00 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station on 1559 Sycamore View Road.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

