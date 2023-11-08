Advertise with Us
4 suspects arrested after robbery, police chase

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested four people accused of stealing a car.

Officers responded to a robbery on Nelson Avenue on November 6 at 10:28 p.m.

Victims told police they exited their vehicle and were approached by two armed suspects.

According to police, the suspects demanded money and when the victim did not have any, they took the victim’s Nissan Rogue.

On November 7 around 9:37 p.m., officers saw the Nissan Rogue on Getwell Road and Kimball Avenue.

Officers attempted to stop the car but the suspects refused. A pursuit was initiated.

Two suspects ran from the car and were taken into custody.

At Park Avenue and Highland Street, the Nissan Rogue struck two vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver and a passenger in the Nissan were placed into custody.

An officer involved in the pursuit also hit a Toyota while attempting to avoid the collision caused by the Nissan Rogue.

Memphis Fire Department assessed all four suspects for injuries. None of the suspects or officers were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Nicholas Marshall, 19, is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Keishun Scott, 19, is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and evading arrest on foot.

He also had warrants for soliciting attempted first-degree murder (3 counts), reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon (6 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts), and failure to appear in a misdemeanor case.

Armando Avila, 18, was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and evading arrest.

Donya Williams, 18, was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

When officers were working the crash, they observed two clear baggies containing fentanyl and cocaine inside the Toyota.

The driver, Seairra Franklin, 36, was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition due to the crash.

She is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

