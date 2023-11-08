2 seriously injured in shootings across the street from each other, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are fighting for their lives after they were shot just across the street from one another off Gillespie Road on Tuesday.

Memphis police responded to both scenes at 5:03 p.m.

Police have not yet confirmed whether or not the shootings are connected. Action News 5 is working to gather more information.

Police say one victim was located at Gramercy Park Townhomes, and the other victim was found at Shelby Grove Apartments across the street. Both were rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the Gramercy Park shooter took off in an SUV. No description was provided.

Police say the Shelby Grove shooter also drove off in an SUV, which was described as black.

Police have not connected the two shootings at this time. Action News 5 will keep you updated as we learn more.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

