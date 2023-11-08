19-year-old carjacking suspect charged after allegedly leading MPD on chase that ended in fiery crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old carjacking suspect has been charged after allegedly leading Memphis police on a wild chase that ended in a fiery crash in the Castalia neighborhood Monday night.

Dominique Gause is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Police say a woman was carjacked while at the BP gas station at 3292 East Shelby Drive. The victim told police that she was getting into her 2023 Dodge Challenger when a man pointed a handgun at her and demanded she give up her car.

She said the man snatched the keys out of her hand while she was still seated inside the car and tried to take her backpack, but failed.

Police say minutes after Gause took off in the stolen car, officers located it in the area of Castalia Street and Cloverdale Drive and attempted to pull him over.

Police say Gause refused to stop until he and an officer in pursuit both flew over the dead end at Castalia and Southern Avenue, crash-landing on the railroad tracks.

The stolen Challenger then erupted in flames.

Firefighters made the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police say Gause was detained on the scene and sustained minor injuries. The officer who also crashed was not injured.

Police say the Challenger was valued at $43,676.

Police allegedly found a black handgun on Gause’s person, equipped with an added machine gun conversion device, making the weapon fully automatic.

Gause is due in court Wednesday.

No bond information is available at this time.

