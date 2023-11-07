Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a warm start to the week and a late week front that brings a change

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is driving record warmth into the Mid-South. Memphis broke a record high temperature today and we’re on track to come close again Tuesday and Wednesday. That will be followed by a cold front Thursday that will bring rain and falling temperatures to end the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows near 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain along with highs falling from the upper 60s early in the day into the 50s by the afternoon and ending near 50 overnight. Friday will be cloudy with showers early in the day along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

