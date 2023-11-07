Advertise with Us
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and Telisa Franklin with WAVN The Trend caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Global Health & Wellness Fair at the Renasant Convention Center November 8 – 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

She also shared the details about the 27th Memphis Christmas Parade in Whitehaven set for November 18.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

