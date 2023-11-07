WATCH: Man robs Taco Bell through drive-through window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the man responsible for robbing a Taco Bell by climbing through the drive-through window and taking the entire register.

This is the third Taco Bell location to be targeted in the past two weeks.

Police say the latest robbery took place at the restaurant located at 6210 Winchester Road in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 2.

According to MPD, the culprit pulled up the drive-through window in a silver Infiniti SUV to pick up his order. As an employee opened the register and handed the suspect his change, the man then pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded the register’s contents.

The employee then runs from the window, and the gunman reaches in and helps himself to the whole register.

Pictures of the Taco Bell robbery suspect and his vehicle. (Memphis Police Department)

Police say the robber is described as a man in his late 20s with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. Police say there was also a man with an unknown description in the passenger seat.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

