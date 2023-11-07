Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Titans name Will Levis as starting QB for reminder of 2023 NFL season

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has named rookie quarterback Will Levis as the starter, according to the team.

The decision comes in as Levis has thrown for 500 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in two starts.

The second-round pick gets the starting job ahead of 2nd-year quarterback Malik Willis.

Ryan Tannehill had been the starter since the 2019 season and the majority of the 2023 season.

The veteran QB suffered a high right ankle sprain in Week six in a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

With Tennessee at 3-5 going into week 10, fans will look towards Levis to turn the season around towards a division title.

