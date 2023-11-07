Shooting investigation underway in Hickory Hill
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.
It happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. on Cypress Lake Drive off Quince Road and Riverdale Road.
This is inside the Park at Newcastle Apartment Complex.
No word on a victim.
