Shooting investigation underway in Hickory Hill

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.

It happened Tuesday around 2 a.m. on Cypress Lake Drive off Quince Road and Riverdale Road.

This is inside the Park at Newcastle Apartment Complex.

No word on a victim.

