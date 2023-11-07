Residents frustrated after clerk’s office announces location closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From long lines and delayed openings residents are already frustrated with the current situation in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

“There is nothing convenient or sensible about the way it works,” said Don, a Shelby County resident who was getting his tags when the closure was announced.

Adding to that frustration, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert announced Monday that the location in Poplar Plaza is closing permanently on Thursday, saying in part, “It is with deep regret we are relocating employees from the Midtown location at 3412 Plaza Drive... This week we will begin the move out...”

The outdoor sign can no longer be seen in front of the clerk's Poplar Plaza location, three days ahead of its permanent closure. (Action News 5)

“So, I don’t know what they are going to do at the other places, but it will be very inconvenient,” said Shelby County resident Bernie Kuglin.

According to documents obtained by Action News Five in March, Clerk Halbert said the lease agreement was set to expire in June or July.

In June, Halbert told us negotiations to lease a different space in the same shopping center were taking place.

According to Shelby County CAO Harold Collins, the Clerk’s Office learned on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

Don, another Shelby County resident, said he was surprised by the announcement.

“They collected well over $10,000, I don’t know how much. Yeah, enough that they could have paid the rent here,” he explained.

Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright said this change will only add to the issues that residents and commissioners have complained about.

“It is only going to make the situation worse. Throughout the county, services are going to continue to get worse. The lines are going to continue to get longer. And I would say there are even more locations that are at risk of closing because the clerk simply won’t do the minimum that’s required of her office,” said Wright.

Right now, there is no plan for this location to relocate, but we know its employees will be relocated.

