Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wild police chase ended in the Castalia neighborhood Monday night.

Memphis police say an officer was pursuing a carjacked Dodge Challenger in the area when both vehicles left the roadway and landed on the railroad tracks at Southern Avenue and Castalia Street.

The carjacked Challenger then caught fire and firefighters were called to the scene.

Police say the suspect is detained and sustained minor injuries from the crash. The police officer was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime

Latest News

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Heavy police presence detected in Castalia neighborhood; MPD cruiser in ditch
Residents frustrated after clerk’s office announces location closure
Trial date set for former MPD officers charged in Tyre Nichols case