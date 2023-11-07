Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wild police chase ended in the Castalia neighborhood Monday night.

Memphis police say an officer was pursuing a carjacked Dodge Challenger in the area when both vehicles left the roadway and landed on the railroad tracks at Southern Avenue and Castalia Street.

The carjacked Challenger then caught fire and firefighters were called to the scene.

Police say the suspect is detained and sustained minor injuries from the crash. The police officer was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

