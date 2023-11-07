New details released after 15-year-old shot while selling water in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released new details after a 15-year-old was shot while selling water in Whitehaven.

On October 29, officers responded to a shooting at 3:40 p.m. at the Exxon on 4679 Elvis Presley.

Click here to donate to the victim’s medical expenses on GoFundMe.

Officers were told that the victim was selling water when he was approached by a blue four-door vehicle with a white object covering the driver’s rear window.

The car had at least two people inside.

The suspect in the rear of the vehicle reached into the pockets of the victim and then shot him in the leg as the car drove away on Shelby Drive, according to MPD.

The 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition

Police say the first suspect was a man, between the ages of 18-25 years old with a thin build, wearing a green hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect was a man, between the ages of 18-25 years old, wearing a long-sleeved shirt with white sleeves, driving the unknown blue four-door sedan with unknown tags.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.