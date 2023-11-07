Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

MSCS narrows superintendent search to 21 applicants

MSCS
MSCS(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is interviewing a pool of 21 applicants to be their next superintendent.

The search is being led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA).

That firm is conducting interviews with the 21 candidates, who come from seven different states.

“It’s a nice national pool with strong local interest as well,” said Max McGee, President of HYA. “We’re really pleased with the enthusiastic response. Memphis is an attractive district to top leaders.”

The district will narrow the candidate list to between 5 and 8 by December.

The next superintendent is scheduled to begin the job on July 1, 2024.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Courtney Anderson
‘It is excessive’: Shelby County leaders rally alongside man ordered back behind bars to serve 162-year sentence
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

Latest News

Man seriously injured in Frayser shooting; 1 detained
Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a gas station shooting in...
2 suspects wanted after gas station shooting in Frayser
Memphis will be packed with thousands of locals and visitors this week, ready to worship, cheer...
Fans, food, fellowship: a week of activities in Downtown Memphis
A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
Man killed in South Memphis shooting