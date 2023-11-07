MSCS narrows superintendent search to 21 applicants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools is interviewing a pool of 21 applicants to be their next superintendent.

The search is being led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA).

That firm is conducting interviews with the 21 candidates, who come from seven different states.

“It’s a nice national pool with strong local interest as well,” said Max McGee, President of HYA. “We’re really pleased with the enthusiastic response. Memphis is an attractive district to top leaders.”

The district will narrow the candidate list to between 5 and 8 by December.

The next superintendent is scheduled to begin the job on July 1, 2024.

