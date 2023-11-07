Motorcyclist hit, killed after driver runs red light; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hernando man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly ran a red light Monday night, fatally striking a motorcyclist who was traveling on Covington Pike.

Scott McCreary, 30, is charged with vehicular homicide due to reckless driving, financial responsibility, failure to exercise due care, and reckless driving.

According to Memphis police, at 10:09 p.m. Monday, the victim was traveling southbound on Covington Pike when McCreary allegedly blew through the red light while driving east on Stage Road, striking the motorcyclist at a deadly speed.

Police say the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

McCreary was reportedly unable to provide officers with proof of registration, and the vehicle he was driving did not have state tags.

Police say McCreary was also unable to provide officers with proof of insurance.

He is due in court November 8.

No bond information is available at this time.

