Memphis contestant on NBC’s The Voice talks battle rounds

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Montel is representing Memphis in this season of The Voice and is no longer on Team Gwen after being stolen by John Legend during last night’s battle rounds.

Brandon joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the experience so far and his excitement about getting the chance to work with John Legend.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

