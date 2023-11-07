Man shot to death in Whitehaven; shooter at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was shot to death in Whitehaven on Tuesday.

Memphis police say the shooting took place in the 4700 block of Tulane Road near East Shelby Drive. Officers responded to the scene at 3:50 p.m.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

