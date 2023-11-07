Man seriously injured in Frayser shooting; 1 detained
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Frayser.
Memphis police say the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Portland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at 3:16 p.m.
Police say the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
One person has been detained, but police say several suspects are still at large in a black Infiniti.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
