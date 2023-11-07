Advertise with Us
Man killed in South Memphis shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:11 p.m. on Orange Avenue near Victor Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

