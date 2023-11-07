Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at 12:11 p.m. on Orange Avenue near Victor Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

