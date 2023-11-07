Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grind City Music Festival returns in 2024

Grind City Music festival returns in Apriol 2024.
Grind City Music festival returns in Apriol 2024.(Grind City Music Festival)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grind City Music Festival is returning in 2024.

The two-day music festival will be held on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6 at Grind City Amphitheater at Grind City Brewing Co.

Grind City Music Festival will offer a mix of performances by upcoming alt-country and Americana acts.

Performers include Whiskey Myers, Charley Crockett, Muscadine Bloodline, The Red Clay Strays, Nikki Lane, Sam Barber, Drayton Farley, Lucky 7 Brass Band & Friends, and Raneem Imam.

More appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Discounted early bird tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. CST, on November 7.

All tickets go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m. CST, with single-day tickets priced at $69.

Two-day passes begin at $109, and VIP tickets are also available.

For more information click here about the festival and click here to purchase tickets.

