Grind City Music Festival returns in 2024

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grind City Music Festival is returning in 2024.

The two-day music festival will be held on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6 at Grind City Amphitheater at Grind City Brewing Co.

Grind City Music Festival will offer a mix of performances by upcoming alt-country and Americana acts.

Performers include Whiskey Myers, Charley Crockett, Muscadine Bloodline, The Red Clay Strays, Nikki Lane, Sam Barber, Drayton Farley, Lucky 7 Brass Band & Friends, and Raneem Imam.

More appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Discounted early bird tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. CST, on November 7.

All tickets go on sale November 8 at 10 a.m. CST, with single-day tickets priced at $69.

Two-day passes begin at $109, and VIP tickets are also available.

For more information click here about the festival and click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.