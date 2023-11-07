First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler with rain late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to give way to full sun in most areas this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine may mix with some clouds at times with highs in the low to mid 80s – nearing records again. Winds will pick up out of the southwest gusting to 25-30 mph throughout the day.

LATE WEEK RAIN: A FIRST ALERT to our next system that will bring better rain chances and cooler air back into the region. Expect highs to drop back to the 60s for THURSDAY as rain moves in by the afternoon and lingers overnight. Highs will drop into the 50s FRIDAY with more clouds and a few leftover showers in north MS. Rainfall amounts will range from about 0.5-1″ before the system exits to the east.

COOLER WEEKEND: Expect sun on Veteran’s Day with some clouds mixed in on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

