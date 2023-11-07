First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler, rainier late week

TUESDAY: Record-setting warmth continues as the week continues to roll on in the Mid-South as we make our way through the first full week of November. Statewide elections for the state of Mississippi will have a better scenario play out than the municipal elections in Memphis in October – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Our quiet stretch continues overnight with lows in the lower 60s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will fade a bit behind a few clouds through mid-week, though, we’ll stay well above average with highs in the lower 80s – nearing records again. Winds will pick up and turn quite aggressive out of the southwest - gusting to 25-30 mph - throughout the day. A shower or two could mix in by the evening hours with lows in the 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A FIRST ALERT to our next system that will bring better rain chances and cooler air to filter back into the region. Expect highs to go from the 80s Wednesday back to the 60s and 70s for Thursday; 50s by Friday as clouds and rain chances become a bit more prevalent. Rainfall amounts will range from about 0.5-1″ before the system exits to the east. Cooler, yet more seasonable 60s look to return for the Veterans Day weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.