Fans, food, fellowship: a week of activities in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will be packed with thousands of locals and visitors this week, ready to worship, cheer on the Grizzlies, and dine in for some good food!

“This is really an opportunity, use it as an excuse, you don’t have to cook five nights this week, maybe cook two or three and see if you can go out and explore a new business you haven’t checked out before,” said Marketing Director for Packed House Productions Eric Bourgeois.

Downtown Dining Week is underway for more than 50 restaurants highlighting good food for a great deal.

Eric Bourgeois at Slider Inn says this is a week they always look forward to.

“Surf and turf slider, we pair our fresh Maine lobster with a rib eye slider, add a little bit of hollandaise to the top, and then we go in with some parmesan truffle fries to get a little fancy also we’re offering our signature fried pickles,” said Bourgeois.

“It’s getting people who are local who may be don’t live downtown or may not frequent downtown it’s giving them a reintroduction into what the neighborhoods about and it’s all good,” said South of Beale Downtown Ed Cabigao.

Just across the street, South of Beale owner Ed Cabigao looking to highlight items already on their menu for a deal.

“I think a lot of restaurants right now, especially in this area would really love to see the love from everyone else in Memphis,” said Cabigao.

Downtown also will be full of Grizzlies fans, hoping for two more wins at FedExForum on Wednesday and Friday along with thousands of members of the Church of God in Christ for the 115th International Holy Convocation.

“Memphis is our home and to experience Mason Temple and so many other things that we do here in Memphis, is very meaningful to us,” said COGIC General Board Member Bishop Brandon B. Porter.

Bishop Brandon B. Porter says they’re expecting about 40,000 saints to fill downtown.

They’ll be met by an increased police presence, skycops, and patrols.

“We’re also encouraging our people to be safe, to watch and pray, and of course just don’t get in the car with anyone, especially in the day of Ubers and so on we just have to be careful. We just ask everyone to look around, be aware of yourselves and your surroundings at all times,” said Bishop Porter.

