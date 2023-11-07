Doctor shares warning signs of potential premature baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the CDC, in 2022, about 1 of every 10 infants born in the United States were premature.

Dr. Ajay Talati, Medical Director NICU with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the warnings signs that a baby may be premature, and what mothers can do to help prevent having a premature baby.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.