Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

CrimeStoppers offers $10K reward for information on 2022 I-240 shooting death

Ragan Martin, 26, was killed on the scene at the Perkins Road ramp onto I-240
Ragan Martin, 26, was killed on the scene at the Perkins Road ramp onto I-240(CrimeStoppers)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a shooting death on I-240 in 2022.

Ragan Martin, 26, was killed on the scene on the night of August 21, 2022.

According to police, Martin and three other occupants were in a Ford pickup truck when dozens of shots were fired from a black sedan on the Perkins Road ramp onto I-240 just after midnight.

The four left a rap concert on Perkins Road just before the shooting.

Two other occupants in the truck were shot and injured as they were later treated at the hospital and released, according to MPD.

“We believe more than one person knows about this murder,” said David Wayne Brown, executive producer of CrimeStoppers. “We’re asking for the public’s help in this case.”

CrimeStoppers and police has encouraged anyone to call 901-528-CASH with information. You could receive a $10,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest warrant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Courtney Anderson
‘It is excessive’: Shelby County leaders rally alongside man ordered back behind bars to serve 162-year sentence
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

Latest News

Man shot to death in Whitehaven; shooter at large
The scene on Jackson Avenue.
1 critically injured in Jackson Ave. crash; traffic delayed
Man seriously injured in Frayser shooting; 1 detained
MSCS
MSCS narrows superintendent search to 21 applicants