CrimeStoppers offers $10K reward for information on 2022 I-240 shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a shooting death on I-240 in 2022.

Ragan Martin, 26, was killed on the scene on the night of August 21, 2022.

According to police, Martin and three other occupants were in a Ford pickup truck when dozens of shots were fired from a black sedan on the Perkins Road ramp onto I-240 just after midnight.

The four left a rap concert on Perkins Road just before the shooting.

Two other occupants in the truck were shot and injured as they were later treated at the hospital and released, according to MPD.

“We believe more than one person knows about this murder,” said David Wayne Brown, executive producer of CrimeStoppers. “We’re asking for the public’s help in this case.”

CrimeStoppers and police has encouraged anyone to call 901-528-CASH with information. You could receive a $10,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest warrant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.