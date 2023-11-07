Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Car catches fire at Midtown tire shop

Car caught fire in Midtown
Car caught fire in Midtown(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car caught on fire at a tire shop Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a car fire at Kadan Tire Shop in Midtown around 4 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

We are working to get more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Courtney Anderson
‘It is excessive’: Shelby County leaders rally alongside man ordered back behind bars to serve 162-year sentence
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive
City Gear smash and grab
4 vehicles involved in smash-and-grab at City Gear

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler, rainier late week
11/7 First Alert Forecast: near record warmth mid-week; cooler, rainier late week
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained