Car catches fire at Midtown tire shop
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car caught on fire at a tire shop Tuesday morning.
Memphis Fire Department responded to a car fire at Kadan Tire Shop in Midtown around 4 a.m.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
We are working to get more information.
