Action News 5′s 2023 Holiday Food Drive kicks off

(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 and Kroger have partnered together to provide meals for families in the Mid-South during the holidays.

The food drive runs from November 7 to December 5, benefitting the Mid-South Food Bank.

The Mid-South Food Bank currently distributes an average of 2.5 million meals a month though a network of 300 partner agencies, serving 31 counties.

Donations can be made online or at any Mid-South Kroger. A $1 donation can help provide 4 wholesome meals.

If you would like to donate, click here.

