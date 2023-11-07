2 suspects wanted after gas station shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a gas station shooting in Frayser.

On Thursday, officers responded to the shooting at 2300 Frayser Boulevard.

Police say the victim was putting gas in his vehicle when two unknown suspects approached his passenger door and shot the victim several times.

The first suspect wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect wore a black hoodie, black jogging pants with white patterns along each side of the pants leg, red and white tennis shoes, and was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

