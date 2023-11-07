Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 suspects wanted after gas station shooting in Frayser

Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a gas station shooting in...
Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a gas station shooting in Frayser on November 2.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a gas station shooting in Frayser.

On Thursday, officers responded to the shooting at 2300 Frayser Boulevard.

Police say the victim was putting gas in his vehicle when two unknown suspects approached his passenger door and shot the victim several times.

The first suspect wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes and was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect wore a black hoodie, black jogging pants with white patterns along each side of the pants leg, red and white tennis shoes, and was armed with a handgun.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Courtney Anderson
‘It is excessive’: Shelby County leaders rally alongside man ordered back behind bars to serve 162-year sentence
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

Latest News

Memphis will be packed with thousands of locals and visitors this week, ready to worship, cheer...
Fans, food, fellowship: a week of activities in Downtown Memphis
A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.
Man killed in South Memphis shooting
Memphis contestant on NBC’s The Voice talks battle rounds
Memphis contestant on NBC’s The Voice talks battle rounds
Doctor shares warning signs of potential premature baby