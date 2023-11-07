2 suspects stole computer from daycare on Knight Arnold Rd.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at a daycare.
The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 1.
According to police, two suspects broke into Building Blocks Academy located on Knight Arnold Road, and stole a Lenovo computer.
One suspect was thin-built, wearing a hat, a T-shirt, and tennis shoes.
The second suspect was also thin-built with curly hair, wearing glasses, a t-shirt, a sleeveless vest, and tennis shoes.
No arrests have been made.
