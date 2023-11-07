2 suspects stole computer from daycare on Knight Arnold Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at a daycare.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 1.

According to police, two suspects broke into Building Blocks Academy located on Knight Arnold Road, and stole a Lenovo computer.

One suspect was thin-built, wearing a hat, a T-shirt, and tennis shoes.

The second suspect was also thin-built with curly hair, wearing glasses, a t-shirt, a sleeveless vest, and tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.