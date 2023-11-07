Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 suspects stole computer from daycare on Knight Arnold Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at a daycare.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 1.

According to police, two suspects broke into Building Blocks Academy located on Knight Arnold Road, and stole a Lenovo computer.

One suspect was thin-built, wearing a hat, a T-shirt, and tennis shoes.

The second suspect was also thin-built with curly hair, wearing glasses, a t-shirt, a sleeveless vest, and tennis shoes.

No arrests have been made.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Police chase ends in fiery crash on railroad tracks; carjacking suspect detained
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
Courtney Anderson
‘It is excessive’: Shelby County leaders rally alongside man ordered back behind bars to serve 162-year sentence
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive

Latest News

Doctor shares warning signs of potential premature baby
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
Spencer's Forecast
2 wanted suspects after gas station shooting in Frayser