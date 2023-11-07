1 critically injured in Jackson Ave. crash; traffic delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a driver crashed into a tree at Jackson Avenue and North McNeil Street.

Memphis police responded to the crash at 3:47 p.m.

Police say one victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route as first responders clear the scene.

