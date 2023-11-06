Vigil held to remember and honor Whitehaven shooting victim Tedarius Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of family members, friends, and coworkers of 31-year-old Tedarius Day gathered to honor and remember him Sunday afternoon.

“It’s my baby regardless of his age, regardless of the fact that he is not here. That’s my baby,” said his mother, Veronica Neely.

The glimmer of lit candles and blue and white balloons could be seen outside LIT Junior. Day was an employee at the location on Winchester. His manager said he regrets not being able to Day he was proud of the progress he made.

“I think everyone should give their best and that is what Tedarius did,” explained the manager of the store.

While Day was an employee of LIT Junior he also had another job that many said he loved.

“He cared about his kids, he didn’t play about his kids and his kids didn’t play about him,” said Briana Satcher, the mother to one of his children.

Being a dad was a job he was doing until the day he died.

“They wake up and they look for him and he is not there and we have no way of adequately explaining that to small children,” said Bresha Moss, his partner, and mother to one of his children.

His children were riding in the back seat of the car Tedarius was driving when he was shot. He was on his way to take his kids to a park.

He was driving past Tha Table in Whitehaven. That is also where Alfonzo Turner was shot. Turner later died at the hospital.

The mothers of Day’s three children said he would have never wanted to leave his kids.

“That was one of the main things, I discussed with him like you are here for your kids. And now this happened and its like our kids are forced to go without a daddy. This is not voluntary, this in involuntary. I hate this, I hate this,” said Candace Thomas, one of his children’s mother.

Many people share words of encouragement to the family but also a call for action to stop violence in the community.

“We are going to have to get out in the community and do something about these problems these babies are going to grow up without their fathers,” said community member, Norman Redwing Jr.

Neely told Action News Five there is a scholarship fund for Day’s kids. Donations can be made at the LIT Junior location on Winchester or the Afrikan Village Institute.

