Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Trial date set for former MPD officers charged in Tyre Nichols case

4 former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols’ case to appear in court
4 former MPD officers in Tyre Nichols’ case to appear in court(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial date is set for former Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols murder.

Four of the five officers trial will start on August 12, 2024.

The former officers were in Shelby County Court Monday morning to address the state charges they face in this investigation.

Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin lll, and Taddarius Bean have all pleaded not guilty to the state charges they’re facing which include second-degree murder.

The fifth suspect Desmond Mills Jr. has entered a plea deal with Shelby County prosecutors and was not required to be in the courtroom on Monday.

Tyre Nichols died back in January after a traffic stop with Memphis police.

Video of the traffic stop shows Nichols being beaten, kicked, punched, and hit with a baton several times by multiple police officers.

Investigators say the former officers violated multiple department policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

The plea deal arranged for Desmond Mills Jr. requires him to testify against the other four former officers.

“He is fully cooperating and we expect him to continue to fully cooperate, answering all questions truthfully, testifying to his role in the incident and what he saw the other defendants commit at the same incident,” said Steve Mulroy the Shelby County District Attorney. “And if he deviates from that, if he does not cooperate or he provides anything less than a truthful testimony than the deal is off.”

A May 6th trial date has been set for the federal charges the men face.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a...
3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg
MPD generic
Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead; 2 men detained in connection to shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway

Latest News

Amir Collins
Man beaten, tied up after dating app meet-up, police say
901 Now: Whitehaven students exposed to equestrian through local after-school program
David Elliott sat down with Republican Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves and Democrat Candidate...
Miss. Gov. candidates discuss Memphis crime, closeness to Miss. ahead of election day
Tyre Nichols former Memphis police officers in court
City Gear smash and grab
4 vehicles involved in smash-and-grab at City Gear