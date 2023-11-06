South Memphis apartment fire caused by electrical kitchen stove; no smoke detector found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The fire that took place Friday morning at the Crane Manor apartments was caused due to an electrical kitchen stove, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

MFD responded to the fire at 11:08 a.m. at 2270 Candlewyck Circle.

MFD stated in a release that the complex did not have a smoke alarm inside.

The fire injured two firefighters, who were transported to the ER for non-critical injuries.

The two-story apartment complex faced unknown damages.

According to MFD, the fire was under control at 11:39 a.m.

No civilians were injured; however, at least six units were damaged as the fire was heavy on the second floor, according to MFD.

The Red Cross will assist those who were affected by the fire.

The City of Memphis encourages residents to apply for a free smoke alarm by calling the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901) 636-5650 or click here to apply online.

