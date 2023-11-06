Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closing permanently

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will close its Poplar Plaza location on Thursday, November 9.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert released a statement saying, “it is with deep regret we are relocating employees from the Midtown location at 3412 Plaza Drive.”

According to Shelby County CAO Harold Collins, the Clerk’s Office learned on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

There is currently no plan to relocate this office, however current employees will be moved to other locations.

Clerk Halbert says they will begin moving out of the Poplar Plaza location this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.