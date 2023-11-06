Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Shelby County Clerk’s Office at Poplar Plaza closing permanently

Shelby County Clerk's Office closing Poplar Plaza location
Shelby County Clerk's Office closing Poplar Plaza location(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office will close its Poplar Plaza location on Thursday, November 9.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert released a statement saying, “it is with deep regret we are relocating employees from the Midtown location at 3412 Plaza Drive.”

According to Shelby County CAO Harold Collins, the Clerk’s Office learned on October 11 that they must vacate the office in 30 days due to being behind on rent for several months.

There is currently no plan to relocate this office, however current employees will be moved to other locations.

Clerk Halbert says they will begin moving out of the Poplar Plaza location this week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a...
3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Lamborghini stolen from Cooper-Young business
Lamborghini stolen outside Cooper-Young business
Fire truck sirens generic
1 injured in Clarksdale house fire
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash on E. Shelby Drive
Ronecia Mckinney
SCSO looking for woman missing since October