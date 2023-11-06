Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

SCSO looking for woman missing since October

Ronecia Mckinney
Ronecia Mckinney(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on October 8.

Ronecia Mckinney, 24, was last seen walking in the Saint Elmo and New Brownsville area in North Shelby County.

She is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds with black and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange Navy coat, and orange, pink, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts, call 901-379-7625 or SCSO detectives at 901-222-5600.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-55, police say
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a...
3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg

Latest News

The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team took home the 2023 AAC Conference Tournament...
Memphis Women’s Soccer completes AAC Tournament Three-Peat
The fire that took place Friday, November 3, at the Crane Manor apartments was caused due to...
South Memphis apartment fire caused by electrical kitchen stove; no smoke detector found
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Trial date set for man accused of murdering former Ole Miss student
MPD investigates Downtown Memphis shooting that leaves man injured
Spencer's Forecast