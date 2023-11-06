SCSO looking for woman missing since October

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on October 8.

Ronecia Mckinney, 24, was last seen walking in the Saint Elmo and New Brownsville area in North Shelby County.

She is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 150 pounds with black and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange Navy coat, and orange, pink, and black tennis shoes.

If anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts, call 901-379-7625 or SCSO detectives at 901-222-5600.

