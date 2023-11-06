One killed, two injured in collision

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A West Memphis woman died and two other people suffered injuries in a head-on collision.

The crash happened Saturday, Nov. 4, at 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Service Road and North Avalon Street in West Memphis.

Arkansas State Police said 30-year-old Crystal Evette Broadway was westbound when her 2021 Nissan Altima crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit head-on an eastbound 2017 GMC Acadia driven by 65-year-old Teresa Gale Walker of Proctor.

Broadway died of her injuries.

Walker and 31-year-old Marquette D. Booker of Memphis, who was a passenger in Broadway’s car, were taken to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

