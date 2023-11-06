Advertise with Us
Shelby County leaders to rally for man forced to return to jail after serving 25 years

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Shelby County leaders are expected to rally on Monday in support of a Memphis native who was released from prison nearly one year ago.

About 10 months after being released, Courtney Anderson was ordered to return to complete his sentence.

Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy, NAACP members, Republican leaders, and more are set to rally in support of the 55-year-old.

In 2000, he was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days.

He was in prison for multiple counts of theft and forgery charges.

According to court records,  Anderson completed 25 years of that sentence.

Twenty-two years later, Anderson filed a motion requesting a judge to correct an illegal sentence, which a Shelby County Judge considered and took to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office.

The judge and DA Mulroy agreed the sentence was excessive and reduced his sentence to 15 years, which he’d already served.

Now the Tennessee Office of Attorney General is arguing that the Shelby County Court lacked jurisdiction to reopen the case and wants Anderson back behind bars.

“I mean, I’m here, I’m free. Why did, why was I left out if y’all knew this wasn’t right?” said Anderson.

