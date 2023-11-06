MPD investigates Downtown Memphis shooting that leaves man injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a Downtown Memphis shooting that left a man injured on Saturday night.

At 11:10 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated assault that involved firearms at 508 Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found three witnesses on the scene.

The first witness told officers that she was standing in front of 514 Main Street when she saw a man who was 5 foot 6 inches, wearing blue, and holding a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The witness also saw another man wearing beige, holding a handgun, and walking when five to six shots were fired.

The second and third victims both told officers that they heard approximately five to six shots and saw a black vehicle with a man and two women on the inside drive away, according to police.

Both witnesses said they believed the people in the black vehicle were with the victim.

Officers found an Infiniti G37 parked on South Main Street with one bullet hole in the windshield, a shattered sunroof, and three bullet holes in the driver’s side door panel.

Officers also located a BMW 325xi parked with the rear windshield busted out.

The front door of Downtown Yoga had multiple gunshots, causing the glass door and window to shatter, according to the affidavit.

AIA Memphis American Institute of Architects was also hit with gunshots, causing the windows to shatter.

Officers found 10 shell casings, as well as two bullet fragments on the scene from an unknown caliber.

