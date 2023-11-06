Miss. Gov. candidates discuss Memphis crime, closeness to Miss. ahead of election day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the Governor’s race in Mississippi is Tuesday morning.

The highly anticipated election pools open at 7 a.m.

The campaign trail has been tense. Incumbent Republican Governor Tate Reeves and his Democratic challenger Brandon Presley are in a competitive race.

We asked both candidates about their plans for better-paying jobs, improving Mississippi schools, and plans for North Mississippi.

Specifically, some Mississippi residents are concerned with crime that crosses the borders from Memphis.

”I understand the cooperation that must happen not only across state lines but also locally so I would be totally committed to funding the task forces and the type of crime prevention that we need to have in that part of the state and to make sure criminals that break the law end up where they belong in jail,” said Presley.

Reeves says he will ensure law enforcement has what they need to fight crime.

”Well I’ll tell you I’m proud to have the support and endorsement of Sheriff Thomas Tuggle in DeSoto County,” said Reeves. “He’s worked with the Mississippi Highway Patrol for a number of years and he’s going to do a great job on that in DeSoto County. And here’s the deal in Mississippi, we back the blue. We’re going to support our law enforcement officers and make sure they have the resources that they need to tackle that crime.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.