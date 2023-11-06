Memphis Women’s Soccer revealed as sixth seed in NCAA Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Memphis Tigers will face LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers were selected as a 6th seed after winning their third consecutive conference championship.

The seeding gives the Tigers home-field advantage for round one.

The match date and time have yet to be confirmed, but it will take place at the Track and Soccer Complex on the south campus.

