Memphis Women’s Soccer completes AAC Tournament Three-Peat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Team took home the 2023 AAC Conference Tournament Championship with a 2-1 victory over SMU Sunday afternoon.

The #1 seeded Tigers complete the 2023 regular season campaign with an 18-1 record, including a nation-leading 15-game winning streak.

The championship marks the third consecutive conference tournament trophy for the program, their most consecutively since 2007-2011.

It also guarantees an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

The first half of the match started off defensively for both teams as Memphis had yet to get off a single shot.

That was until Memphis native and freshman Ashley Henderson shot one in the back of the net off an assist by Momo Nakao to put the Tigers up 1-0 at halftime.

The second half saw more aggressiveness from both teams as SMU continued to put more pressure on Memphis.

However, in the 71st minute, freshman Delaney Tellex scored once again for the Tigers to extend the lead to 2-0.

SMU would retaliate in the 78th minute as Truth Byars scored to make things closer.

Goalkeeper Kaylie Bierman made a clutch save late in the 88th minute to hold the lead as Memphis would then run out the clock.

Mya Jones was named the Tournament Offensive MVP and Sarah Hagg was awarded the Tournament Defensive MVP.

The Tigers now await their first-round opponent for the NCAA Tournament. Click here to watch the Tournament Selection Show which takes place Monday, November 6 at 3 p.m. CT.

