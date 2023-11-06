Memphis Men’s Soccer completes comeback in AAC Quarterfinal thriller versus South Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Men’s Soccer team defeated USF Sunday night in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup by a score of 3-2.

The Tigers faced a 2-1 deficit going into halftime but scored two goals in the final five minutes to complete the comeback.

Memphis fell behind early in the 13th minute as midfielder Pedro Faife opened the scoreboard to put USF up 1-0. The goal was assisted by Shion Soga.

Shortly after in the 15th minute, forward Alberto Cruz received a tap pass from Linker Rodrigues dos Santos to even the score at one.

Each team traded possessions without shots until Max Wilkins scored from a Richard Thompson cross to put USF back in the lead 2-1.

The Tigers created multiple goal-scoring chances in the second half but kept falling short of evening the scoreboard.

That would all change as forward Jose Maria Ojeda scored in the 85th minute to tie the game.

The goal was Ojeda’s first of his collegiate career.

Shortly after, the Tigers continued to put the pressure on USF to avoid the overtime period.

It paid off as Logan Longo scored the game-winning header from a Hayden Anderson cross in the 88th minute.

The clock would soon run out and the Memphis Tigers ran on the field in jubilation in what was arguably their toughest win of the 2023 season.

The Tigers will travel to Dallas, Texas to face a very tough SMU team.

SMU won the regular season AAC Championship and finished the regular season ranked as the #3 team in the nation.

Kick-off is set for Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.