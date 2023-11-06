Man beaten, tied up after dating app meetup, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was beaten and tied up after a dating app meetup, according to Memphis Police Department.

Amir Collins, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

On August 23, 2023, officers responded to a robbery at 11:30 a.m. at the KB One Stop Grocery and Deli on 303 Trigg Avenue where a vehicle was taken.

A man came inside the store with his hands tied behind his back and had been stripped nude, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that he met a woman on a dating app named, Diamond approximately a month prior.

He was told by Diamond to meet her in the 300 block of Lucy Avenue.

When he arrived at the address he was met by a woman who took him into a residence on Latham Street where seven men appeared from a different room.

The men started to hit the victim’s head and face multiple times with firearms, then stripped him of his clothing and tied his hands behind his back, according to police.

The victim told police the men also went through his pants pockets and took $400, credit cards, debit cards, and his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He was then forced to exit the home where he was put into the trunk of his 2015 Nissan Sentra.

Later, the victim was able to escape the trunk, jumping out at KB One Stop Grocery and Deli on Trigg Avenue where the suspects drove away.

The victim suffered a concussion, multiple lacerations, swelling on his head, and abrasions to other parts of his body, according to the affidavit.

On September 7, Arkansas State Police saw the 2015 Nissan Sentra that was taken from the robbery traveling West on I-40.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver of the Nissan Sentra drove away at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle came to a stop at I-40 and Ingram Boulevard where Collins was taken into custody.

On September 20, the victim identified Collins in a six-person lineup as one of the men who was involved in the robbery and kidnapping.

