Lamborghini stolen outside Cooper-Young business

Lamborghini stolen from Cooper-Young business(MPD)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects accused of stealing a luxury car outside a Cooper-Young business Sunday evening.

The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for its recovery.

Officers responded to the corner of Cooper and Young just before 6 p.m. in regards to a stolen red 2016 Lamborghini Huracan.

Police say the victim left their vehicle in the parking lot. Shortly after, a white vehicle was seen parking beside the Lamborghini and minutes later both vehicles were seen driving away northbound on South Cooper Avenue.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Kelley Blue Book, the vehicle is worth over $180,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

