First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; showers late week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect an abundant amount of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in Highs will be near record-breaking levels this afternoon in the low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Record-setting warmth continues. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph. Our quiet stretch continues overnight with lows in the low 60s by early Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK: Highs Wednesday will reach the low to mid 80s with sun and clouds. Highs will fall back to the 70s for Thursday and 50s by Friday as clouds and rain chances return.

WEEEKEND: More seasonable 60s return with a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday night.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

