Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; rainy periods return late week

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Post-time change, we’ll have an easy, warm start to the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect an abundant amount of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in to push temperatures toward near-or record-breaking levels by the afternoon hours amid warm southerly breezes. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Record-setting warmth continues as the week continues to roll on in the Mid-South as we make our way through the first full week of November. Statewide elections for the state of Mississippi will have a better scenario play out than the municipal elections in Memphis in October – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Our quiet stretch continues overnight with lows in the lower 60s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our near-record warmth will continue into Wednesday before our next weather maker starts to make its presence known by late week. Expect highs to go from the 80s Wednesday back to the 70s for Thursday; 60s by Friday as clouds and rain chances become a bit more prevalent. More seasonable 60s look to return for the upcoming weekend with rain exiting through the weekend.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

11/6 First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; cooler, rainy late week

Most Read

Memphis police is investigating a shooting that happened Downtown.
Man hospitalized after Downtown Memphis shooting
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Victim's family grieves after fatal shooting in Whitehaven
Family of Whitehaven double homicide victim says finding church for funeral difficult due to high crime
Three individuals were taken to a Memphis hospital on Sunday morning after being injured in a...
3 airlifted to Memphis hospital after shooting at bar in Dyersburg
MPD generic
Shooting at Sonic Update: 17-year-old dead; 2 men detained in connection to shooting at Sonic on Kirby Parkway

Latest News

11/6 First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; cooler, rainy late week
First Alert Weather
Staying warm through midweek and near record highs tomorrow
Near record highs tomorrow and Tuesday. A cold front will bring an end to the unseasonable...
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast
Near record highs tomorrow and Tuesday but cooler along with rain chances by the end of the week
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast