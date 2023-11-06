First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; rainy periods return late week

MONDAY: Post-time change, we’ll have an easy, warm start to the new work and school week across the Mid-South. Expect an abundant amount of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in to push temperatures toward near-or record-breaking levels by the afternoon hours amid warm southerly breezes. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Record-setting warmth continues as the week continues to roll on in the Mid-South as we make our way through the first full week of November. Statewide elections for the state of Mississippi will have a better scenario play out than the municipal elections in Memphis in October – expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Our quiet stretch continues overnight with lows in the lower 60s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our near-record warmth will continue into Wednesday before our next weather maker starts to make its presence known by late week. Expect highs to go from the 80s Wednesday back to the 70s for Thursday; 60s by Friday as clouds and rain chances become a bit more prevalent. More seasonable 60s look to return for the upcoming weekend with rain exiting through the weekend.

