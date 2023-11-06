Downtown Dining Week features 50-plus restaurants, $1 parking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Dining Week is featuring 50-plus restaurants and $1 parking for the week-long celebration.

Downtown Dining Week will start on Monday, November 6, and will end on Sunday, November 12, in Downtown Memphis.

The Downtown Memphis Mobility Center is offering $1 parking that is valid for up to two hours between the hours of 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, November 8, Rendezvous Alley is hosting an Alley Party concert to celebrate the restaurant’s 75th anniversary with a DMC celebration from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. featuring live music by Nick Black and more.

Click here to see all the restaurants listed for Downtown Dining Week.

