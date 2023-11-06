Advertise with Us
Body found by farmers in field identified as missing Brownsville woman

(WLBT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A body that was found nearly a week ago by farmers in Brownsville has been identified as 52-year-old Dana Davis, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett.

Her identity was confirmed via the Memphis Medical Examiner’s Office.

Garrett says Davis’ manner and cause of death are still unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Garrett, Davis’ body was found by farmers harvesting their soybean fields near Cobb Crossing and Highway 79 on Tuesday, October 31.

Garrett says the coroner’s office was called to the scene and determined the body to be female. Her remains were sent to the Memphis Medical Examiner’s Office to be positively identified and to find out what caused her death.

Nearly three weeks ago, the sheriff’s office reported Davis was missing. She was last seen leaving her home on Cobb Crossing. Sheriff Garrett said it is believed she left the area on foot and may have been picked up by someone or gotten lost.

Garrett says she was having mental health issues at the time.

Sherriff Garrett says Davis’ family has been notified of this situation.

