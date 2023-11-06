All you need to know about Mississippi’s 2023 Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s General Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The November 7 ballot features statewide, state district, county, and county district offices.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, you can visit Secretary of State Michael Watson’s ‘ My Election Day’ portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address.

Polls for the General Election will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

For election questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov , or visit YallVote.ms

As of Monday, November 6, 2023, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 62,156 absentee ballots requested, 61,647 absentee ballots sent, and 56,403 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2023 General Election.

SAMPLE BALLOT:

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS:

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by November 15 in order to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by November 15.

Polling Place Location: Visit the Visit the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal, or contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot (no voter is ever refused the right to vote).

Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

RIDE TO THE POLLS?

Mississippi MOVE, with support from Black Voters Matter Fund, OneVoice, Black with NO Chaser, Fair Count, and Southern Partners Fund, announces our annual ‘Roll2ThePolls’ polling precinct ride share service, happening November 7th, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The “Roll2ThePolls” rideshare appointment booking service is available to Mississippians who are registered voters.

